UNC Pembroke sophomore identified as victim of shooting at apartment complex near campus

The shooting happened Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus, UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a message.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A college student was among the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex near UNC Pembroke over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at The Commons At Pembroke Apartment Complex.

UNC Pembroke Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings confirmed that 19-year-old sophomore Cameron Taylor was a victim in the shooting. He was a nursing major and member of the Eta Upsilon chapter of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

"The loss of any life, especially so young and to senseless gun violence such as this is something that impacts us all," Cummings said in a letter to the university.

The other person who was killed in the shooting has not been identified. Although Pembroke Police Department did say he was a 22-year-old.

"I know many of our students likely knew him, and I want to assure you that his loss is recognized," Cummings said.

Three other men and one woman were also injured in the shooting.

Pembroke Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Police at 910-521-4333, Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 911.