1 killed, 2 injured in shooting, UNC Pembroke chancellor says

The shooting happened Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus, UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a message.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Robeson County Saturday

The shooting happened Saturday morning at the Commons apartment complex near campus, UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a message to students.

"It is with deep sadness I share with you that we have been notified one of our students was tragically and fatally shot and two other students were wounded during the incident. I am devastated such violence has touched our campus and send my sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and of those who were injured," Cummings wrote.

The names of the students have not been released.

Cummings went on to say the Pembroke Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting, and do not believe there is an "immediate threat or active threat to the campus or surrounding community."

The university is offering counseling and resources to students following the shooting.

"A tragedy like this impacts us all. Gun violence has unfortunately become far too common in our country, and lately, these incidents are far too close to BraveNation," Cummings said. "Violence is never the answer and has no place here."

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Police at 910-521-4333, Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 911.