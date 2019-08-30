Campbell University student from Durham charged with threatening mass violence at school

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A Campbell University student was arrested for directing threats toward the school on Thursday.

Willard McKiver was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and arrested by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Records show Willard is 19 years old and has a Durham address.

"This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody," read a statement from Campbell. "Relevant Campbell staff are cooperating fully with this investigation."

McKiver had a court date scheduled for Friday.

News of the threat comes days after High Point University freshman Paul Steber was arrested for having guns in his dorm room. Documents alleged Steber had "a plan to kill people."
