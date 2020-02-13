The 411: Millennials spend more on Valentine's Day

Homeowners in Wake County are venting after their property taxes have gone up significantly in recent years.

Apparently, Millenials spend way more on their Valentine than the average couple. Millennials ages 24 ro 39 spend $208 on average on food, entertainment and gifts.

In 2018, more than $143 million was lost to online romance scams. The average loss was about $2,600.

If you're looking to ways to save on your grocery bill, one Raleigh business says they help save you 20 percent.

Hey there! It's a Thrifty Thursday edition of The 411. Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: