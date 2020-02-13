The 411: Millennials spend more on Valentine's Day

Hey there! It's a Thrifty Thursday edition of The 411. Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Homeowners in Wake County are venting after their property taxes have gone up significantly in recent years.
  • Apparently, Millenials spend way more on their Valentine than the average couple. Millennials ages 24 ro 39 spend $208 on average on food, entertainment and gifts.
  • In 2018, more than $143 million was lost to online romance scams. The average loss was about $2,600.
  • If you're looking to ways to save on your grocery bill, one Raleigh business says they help save you 20 percent.
