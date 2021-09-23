Sports

Carolina Hurricanes start training camp with a lot of new faces

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Canes start training camp with a lot of new faces

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The key piece of equipment at Thursday's practice for the Hurricanes? A name tag.

Carolina has a bunch of new players, making this year's training camp vital.

Of the twenty on the opening night roster, almost half will be new faces. Captain Jordan Staal isn't worried about them fitting in.



"I feel like a lot of the new guys came in quite early so we're getting to know them quickly," he said. "It looks like a great pace out there today, I'm still huffing and puffing after that practice so it was a good day and all the guys look ready to go."

Canes defend unpopular signing

With new skaters comes a learning curve as they get acclimated. The Canes also have an entirely new group of goalies. Rod Brind'Amour says the number one job is wide open.

"That's probably less of a concern to me because they just got to stop the puck right? It's not systems, it's not them trying to figure out where to be at all times it's just stop the puck."

Brind'Amour learned a valuable lesson while losing to the Lightning in last year's playoffs. Depth on defense is a precious commodity. Ethan Bear is one of those new faces here to help with that. He came over in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for Warren Foegele.

"I get a fresh start and as a player, it's huge and now I just want to work hard, compete and make a good first impression."

COVID restrictions have lightened considerably with the team fully vaccinated. The guys can meet together and communicate easier.

Carolina center Sebastian Aho amused by Hurricanes' offer-sheet trolling of Montreal Canadiens

"You don't have to wear the mask in here. That's nice for me because I'm trying to talk and guys are looking at me and I'm like, 'did they hear what I said?' They always give you that (head shake) but do they really hear you? But I feel like now they can hear me."

The Canes first preseason game is next Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnchockeycarolina hurricanesnhl
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 14 hurt in grocery store shooting near Memphis
3 family members killed in separate shootings in less than a week
CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for people 65+, at-risk groups
Military families struggle with insurance coverage changes for autism
Gabby Petito case highlights disparities in missing person cases
Slew of businesses say Raleigh mansion owner owes them money
Show More
Durham bus drivers report 6.6x increase in onboard incidents
Family of Raleigh woman raped, murdered in 1977 grateful for closure
One dead after SUV crashes into home in Wake Forest
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News