Darius Sessoms pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson County

The man arrested in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

Darrius Sessoms will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance for parole, as part of the deal to accept a guilty plea in the case.

(Photo by WITN)

In October of this year, a judge heard preliminary testimony for the case. The judge determined there was enough evidence for the case to go forward and for the death penalty to remain on the table as a possible sentence.

Investigators said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Hinnant on August 9, 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina. The young boy was on his bike not far from his own front door when he was gunned down.

Despite years passing, the motive behind the killing has remained unclear.

"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

With this plea deal taken care of and the trial no longer pending, more details about the investigation and possible motive behind the murder may come to light in the near future.

