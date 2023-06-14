WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sheriff's office identifies man whose body was found in Cape Fear River

WTVD logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 6:00PM
Sheriff's office IDs man whose body was found in Cape Fear River
EMBED <>More Videos

The body of a 19-year-old man was found Saturday in the Cape Fear River, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person whose body was found Saturday in the Cape Fear River.

Deputies recovered the body of Nicholas Delgrippo, 19, of Spring Lake, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office has not said whether Delgrippo drowned or died in another manner. Investigators said Delgrippo may have been wading in the river.

A death investigation is being conducted.

He was found in the 2500 block of Wilmington Highway at the Fayetteville boating access area.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective Corp. R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW