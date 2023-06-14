The body of a 19-year-old man was found Saturday in the Cape Fear River, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's office identifies man whose body was found in Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person whose body was found Saturday in the Cape Fear River.

Deputies recovered the body of Nicholas Delgrippo, 19, of Spring Lake, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office has not said whether Delgrippo drowned or died in another manner. Investigators said Delgrippo may have been wading in the river.

A death investigation is being conducted.

He was found in the 2500 block of Wilmington Highway at the Fayetteville boating access area.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective Corp. R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.