Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say a woman is in critical condition at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Fayetteville on Thursday night.Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ireland Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck just before 9:50 p.m.A preliminary investigation conducted by Fayetteville offices revealed a woman had been struck in the roadway and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.The incident has since closed Ireland Drive between Coventry Road and Lenoir Street.Authorities have yet to identify the woman or the driver involved.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.