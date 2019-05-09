Car crashes into Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County

FALCON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County.It happened Wednesday night on South West Street.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Anthony Pidwell, 45, was driving the vehicle when it crashed.An ABC11 crew on the scene said the car went through the building's front wall, making it all the way to the mayor's office.Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Pidwell may have blacked out.He sustained minor injuries and was cited for careless and reckless operation of a vehicle.