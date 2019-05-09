Car crashes into Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County.

FALCON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County.

It happened Wednesday night on South West Street.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Anthony Pidwell, 45, was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

An ABC11 crew on the scene said the car went through the building's front wall, making it all the way to the mayor's office.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Pidwell may have blacked out.

He sustained minor injuries and was cited for careless and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Greensboro woman accused of burning 2-month-old daughter's feet
Man stabbed at Raleigh Exxon; police surround nearby apartment
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake Co.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Teacher of the Year awarded $1,000
Trump laughs at supporter's comment to 'shoot' migrants
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
Alligator seen enjoying the surf at North Carolina beach
Show More
'Magic mushrooms' decriminalized in Denver
South Korea: North Korea fires two suspected missiles
'It's a big chance:' NC Second Chance Act passes state Senate
Columbine survivor reflects on Colorado shooting, other safety concerns
'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral
More TOP STORIES News