Cumberland County deputies, detention officers to receive pay raise

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Entry-level positions at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will pay more in March to increase recruitment and retention within the county.During a Monday night meeting, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $354,233 General Fund Balance that would benefit entry-level law enforcement salaries."We have continued to struggle and have challenges with employee recruitment and retention," said Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon.The pay for entry-level detention officers will increase by $2,300 to $36,500. Entry-level for a sheriff's deputy will increase by $1,750 to $39,237.The raises will take effect March 1.The increase applies to all deputy classifications excluding the rank of captain and above.Cannon hopes the raises will help with recruitment and retention within the county, which has a vacancy rate around 45 percent."We believe this is a step in the right direction in the process to begin impacting positively our recruitment and retention," Cannon said. "I would like to thank the Sheriff and his staff. We have worked cooperatively on this for the last couple of months and have come to a joint recommendation."