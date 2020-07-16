Careers

Durham Tech launching new back-to-work initiative

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Technical Community College is launching a back-to-work initiative aimed at workers trying to get back on their feet.

The program is in response to high unemployment rates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will provide short-term courses to get students ready for career fields in high demand.

This includes health, biotechnology, skilled trades and information technology. The program's goal is to help community members gain immediate employment in those growing industries.

"The evolving workforce in our new normal makes it even more essential for the College to respond to our communities' needs by providing short-term training leading to life-long skills," said Dr. Micara Lewis-Sessoms, a leader of the initiative.

The courses are completely online and will start at the end of July and August. Additional courses will be offered later in the year that will include BioWorks, nurse aide, core construction and human resource development.

