RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A free event in Raleigh aims to help veterans and military families find jobs.DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces August 15 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to hold a hiring event at Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium.For more information about the event, including a list of some of the companies that will be there looking to hire, click here.