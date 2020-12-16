Pinwheels decorate UNC Children's Hospital front lawn to help a hospitalized child

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's better to give than receive; those words have probably never been more true than in this pandemic year and what better cause could there be than giving to a hospital that's dedicated to serving kids.
You can help end a trying 2020 with a gift of kindness by donating to Carolina For The Kids.
It's the largest student-led and student-run philanthropic organization in North Carolina and its only focus is UNC Children's Hospital.
"These are undergrad students. They're not required to do this. They do this because they want to make a difference," Jessica Hill told ABC11.
Jessica Hill knows all about Carolina For The Kids (CFTK) and its mission at UNC Children's; that's because her middle daughter, who has mitochondrial disease, is a regular patient there.
"They take care of their children. They're passionate for their children. They take care of their families," she said.
Ashlynn Hill, Jessica's daughter, has been in and out of the children's hospital for most of her life.
"They're really like family," the 13-year-old said adding, "And they definitely are from God. And I can see that they work so hard to make all their patients happy and make them feel like they are normal."
And CFTK is a big part of that. For more than 20 years, the organization has not only provided all kinds of activities for kids and their families but financial assistance for those who can't afford the cost of care.
UNC junior Nathan Vance, a member of the non-profit, is proud of its accomplishments.
"We have raised millions of dollars since 1997 towards the patients and families of UNC Children's," he said.
Van is helping head up the holiday fundraiser called the Pinwheels Celebration.
For a nominal donation, you can purchase pinwheels that are being planted on the hospital's front lawn.
"It allows both patients and families coming into the hospital and those leaving to recognize that the community is there for them," Vance said.
Jessica Hill and her daughter can't think of a better group to include in your holiday giving plans than Carolina For The Kids and their Pinwheel Celebration or any of their other fundraisers.
"This is the place to give. It's impacting our local community and our children," Jessica Hill said, "And, to be honest with you, without the program, the whole experience at the hospital, would not be the same. It's a very warm, loving inviting group of people."
Click here to donate to the fundraiser.
