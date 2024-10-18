Garner Police launches backpack program to help those in crisis: 'There's still love out there'

"That's the basic message - there's still love out there," said Garner Police Capt. Michael Medlin.

Garner Police launches backpack program to help those in crisis

Garner Police launches backpack program to help those in crisis "That's the basic message - there's still love out there," said Garner Police Capt. Michael Medlin.

Garner Police launches backpack program to help those in crisis "That's the basic message - there's still love out there," said Garner Police Capt. Michael Medlin.

Garner Police launches backpack program to help those in crisis "That's the basic message - there's still love out there," said Garner Police Capt. Michael Medlin.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police officers are carrying backpacks in their patrol cars every time they go out and will be handing them out to people facing crisis.

The bundles are part of a new Hope for the Moment initiative to help a vulnerable population.

"We understand that there are tough times. We all go through tough times, and some may look different than others, but just know that there's good people in the world who care about you and are willing to help in any way they can. That's the basic message - there's still love out there," said Garner Police Capt. Michael Medlin.

Community donations are making the initiative possible

ALSO SEE: Wake Forest teen is back home from Chicago rehab after devastating brain injury

"These donations were given in small donations from many different people throughout the community to help," said Medlin.

The backpacks are filled with toiletries, cold weather gear, a list of available community resources, a $25 Walmart gift card, and a handwritten note from the people at Hope Community Church.

"It says, 'You are loved and valued. This situation does not define you,'" said Medlin.

The department has more than 90 of the backpacks for adults and there are similar, smaller versions for kids.