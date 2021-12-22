Canes will start accepting crypto in online fan shop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are skating deep into the digital age.
Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes announced Wednesday that CarolinaProShop.com, will soon accept cryptocurrency payments through a partnership with payment provider BitPay.
The move will give online shoppers the option of using crypto on fan merchandise. Caniacs can now purchase jerseys, pucks, decals, items featuring the team's mascot Stormy and more with crypto.
"We are always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience on CarolinaProShop.com for our fans," said Waddell. "By partnering with BitPay, we are able to establish a presence in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and provide our fans with increased payment flexibility."
BitPay accepts 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), XRP (outside the United States), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and five USD-pegged stable coins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI and BUSD).
"Crypto holders and sports fans have a lot in common as both are enthusiastic and dedicated, making crypto a natural fit for the Carolina Hurricanes to add to its payment options," said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay. "We are excited to make crypto acceptance easy for the Carolina Hurricanes and tap into this growing base of crypto users."
The NHL has paused its season through the Christmas holidays. The Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday.
