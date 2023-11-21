The team including the one and only Stormy, delivered 1,500 turkey breasts to six different food banks and pantries in our area.

Carolina Hurricanes giving back to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes took some time off the ice to help those in need in their community by delivering turkey breasts to food pantries in the area.

Starting with the Interfaith Food Shuttle the Hurricanes team dropped off 250 turkey breasts to help serve potentially 1,000 families.

But this is only part of the day.

They will visit 6 pantries by the end of the day.

This includes the food bank, Helping Hand Mission Raleigh Rescue Mission, Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen and Urban Ministries of Wake County.

In total 1,500 turkey breasts will be delivered today.

Along with donating turkey, the Carolina Hurricanes held a food drive earlier in November to help to provide meals for those in need this holiday season.

They collected over 950 non-perishable items.

Players like Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal are also expected to help hand out turkeys later today alongside Stormy.