Carolina Mudcats considering leaving Zebulon for Wilson

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats are considering leaving Zebulon for Wilson.

At a city council meeting Thursday night, the City of Wilson voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the minor-league baseball team.

It outlines a period of exploration and council members noted that the Major League Milwaukee Brewers, which owns and operates the team, are "very interested" in moving the Mudcats to Wilson.

The Mudcats are the Class-A affiliate of the Brewers and play in the Carolina League as do the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a Houston Astros affiliate.

Wilson also is interested in attracting the minor-league team to the city.

The memorandum serves as a starting point for those discussions.

Talks have been underway for a few months and there will be a public forum to discuss the venture before the council takes the issue up for up consideration in the spring, perhaps in May.

The council is looking to build a multi-purpose stadium without using taxpayer money by using private sector funding and other sources.

The location for a ballpark has not been determined, but several sites are being considered, including some in downtown.

The Wilson city attorney said the memorandum is non-binding and simply lays out the groundwork for the discussions to come.

If it comes to pass, a multipurpose venue would be built, which could hold concerts, family-friendly events and other activities in addition to professional baseball.

The City would own the venue and the Mudcats would manage it.

Naming rights and revenue sharing would still have to be determined.

The Mudcats have called Five County Stadium in Zebulon home since 1991.

Several MLB stars have played for the Mudcats through the years, including Miguel Cabrera (2003), Dontrelle Willis (2003), Matt Holliday (2002), Tim Wakefield (1991/1993), Francisco Lindor (2013) and others, according to the Mudcats.