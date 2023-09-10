LIVE: Panthers at Falcons game blog and updates

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers open a new era Sunday when they open the NFL season with a new coach and a new quarterback.

Head coach Frank Reich and his QB, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young visit the division rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Check here for updates and info throughout the game and look for a full recap at the conclusion here and on Eyewitness News.

---

1:07 p.m.: Bryce Young's first official snap as a Panther is a handoff to Miles Sanders for a 4-yard gain. Young's first pass is complete for a first down.

1:05 p.m. Good start for the Panthers' defense. Pressure forces a Desmond Ridder fumble but the Falcons recover. and are forced to punt.

1:03 p.m.: The Panthers kick off and the game is underway!