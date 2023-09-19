Panthers trail Saints 6-3 in MNF home opener

Despite an opening-week loss, Panthers fans are optimistic about the teams' prime-time home opener.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers opened their home slate Monday night against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers (0-1) under first-year head coach Frank Reich are looking to get in the win column after an 24-10 opening-game loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.

The Saints were 1-0 entering Monday's matchup after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Superdome last week.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick made his Bank of America Stadium debut Monday night.

The Panthers got off to a good start, forcing a Saints punt on the game's first possession. Young then led a 9-play drive that stalled at the Saints' 34-yard line. Eddy Pineiro drilled a 52-yard field goal to give Carolina the early 3-0 lead.

The Saints responded with a 15-play, 65-yard drive and knotted the game at 3-3 on Blake Grupe's 28-yard field goal. A 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter gave the Saints a 6-3 lead.

The Panthers had some misfortune when linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off in the first quarter with an injury. He sustained a shin injury and was doubtful to return, the Panthers said.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is carted off after being hurt against the New Orleans Saints during the first half Monday in Charlotte. Rusty Jones

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.