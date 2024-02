Carolina Panthers introduce Dave Canales as new head coach, Dan Morgan as new general manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers will introduce their new head coach and general manager in a press conference later today.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan will answer questions during a press conference at 10 a.m.

Canales comes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he served as the offensive coordinator.

Morgan was promoted from assistant GM and was a linebacker for the Panthers on the Super Bowl 38 team.

