Carolina Panthers promote former player, current assistant Dan Morgan to GM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that the team has promoted Dan Morgan to president of football operations/general manager.

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

Morgan, who had been the team's assistant general manager the past three seasons, replaces Scott Fitterer, who was fired after the season.

Morgan, 45, was drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Panthers in 2001 and played seven seasons as a linebacker for the team, being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2004. He is ranked 10th in tackles in franchise history.

The team is also searching for a new head coach to replace Frank Reich, who was fired during the season. The Panthers have interviewed 12 candidates so far,

As expected, the Panthers filled the GM position first, allowing the new GM to be on board with the critical selection of a new head coach for a franchise that has been one of the league's worst teams in recent years.

