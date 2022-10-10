Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after slow start to season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that the team has parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. This after the team fell to 1-4 with a 37-15 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rhule had an 11-27 record with the team.

The team said the 47-year-old had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn't happened with the Panthers so far.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17.