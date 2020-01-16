Cars reportedly shot at on Highway 264 in Wilson County, police warn

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities issued a warning about someone shooting at cars on a local highway.

Bailey Police Department sent out a Facebook post Wednesday night, alerting drivers to be careful on Highway 264 near the Interstate 95 link in Wilson County.

The status said there were reports of vehicles being shot at on the stretch of the road.



An hour later, the police department clarified that their initial post was "to be bring awareness to the public."

It does not appear that investigators have confirmed any vehicles were shot on the road. However, the Facebook posts have still received thousands of reactions--including from people claiming they were victims of the shooting.



Police have not said if those reported victims have been verified. They have also not said anything about possible suspects.

Bailey Police Department said it alerted Nash County Sheriff's Office and Wilson County Sheriff's Office. All three law enforcement agencies are investigating the reports.
