Cary Imps named best high school mascot in the country

Thursday, June 22, 2023 10:28PM
Cary Imps named best high school mascot in the country
The mascot competed in an NCAA-styled tournament along with 66 other team mascots from high schools across the nation.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary high school mascot has been named the best mascot in the country.

The green Imp mascot, which is actually a baby devil, has represented Cary High School since the 1930s. It underwent a makeover in the 1960s, and the costume has stayed the same ever since.

The Cary Imps came out on top against the defending champions Rhinelander Hodags from Wisconsin in a final vote of 62,821 to 39,768.

