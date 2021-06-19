Huge fire destroys Cary home under construction

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews battled a huge house fire Friday night on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.The 10,000 square foot home, which was under construction, was engulfed in flames where firefighters arrived. It took 45 minutes to control the fireDrone video from an ABC11 Eyewitness showed the intensity of the fire as flames tore through the house.Firefighters worked to knock down the fire as embers rained down.Neighbors scrambled to keep the fire from affecting their homes, pointing out hot spots to firefighters throughout the ordeal."Neighbors were very willing to help ... luckily, nobody's houses were damaged," said Mike Gerke, chief of the Swift Creek Fire Department.There were no injuries, Gerke said.