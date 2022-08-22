Cary's Lazy Daze Festival returns August 27-28

The Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Downtown Cary on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Cary Town Hall Campus.

Nearly 300 artists from across the country gather for this juried craft show celebrating the "Lazy Daze" of summer.

Shop the art exhibits. Visit the beer garden. And be sure to check out the activities planned, such as the Paint by Numbers Mural, artist demonstrations, and painting classes. Find a complete list of activities here.

Entertainment

Lazy Daze features four stages filled with live entertainment and music. Catering to a diverse audience, the festival begins with the Cary High School Marching Band and follows with musical genres of jazz, bluegrass, reggae, rock, funk, and more.

There are also various performances on the Kids World Stage and roaming entertainers to enjoy. The full schedule is linked here.

Food

Throughout the festival footprint, Lazy Daze hosts a wide array of food vendors. Plan ahead and check out the food options here.

Eating areas and picnic tables are available.

Parking

Downtown parking is limited; however, free shuttle buses are available at Green Hope High School, located at 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Road, and Chiesi USA at Regency (near Koka Booth Amphitheater), located at 175 Regency Woods.

If you decide to drive to the festival, parking may be available in the Downtown Library Parking Deck, behind the Cary Arts Center, and along the street.