trial

Cary man takes the stand, describes killing mother, girlfriend in 2015

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015 finally took the stand Tuesday, the fifth day of his trial.

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.

Among the things he told the jury about was his mother's last breath.

"Die...die then. Die. And then we went to the ground and I'm like 'just die, if you want to die.' And she's there. So when she falls backwards and she's laying there," he said. "I'm like, 'if you want to die, just die.' And at that point, my mom, and it was the weirdest thing, she was lying down and when she hit the ground she was just like this. I'm just sitting there looking like...this is stupid, man. What are you making me do here?"

"It was like I wasn't living this life," he said.

And the jury heard what happened to his girlfriend the day she was killed.

EMBED More News Videos



"I stood up and I snapped," he said. "Boom. And I choked her (expletive) and I said...I'm thinking the whole time, 'this is all your fault. This is your fault.'"

After that, he said, he was disgusted with himself.

"'Cause I'm looking at this situation like, this is out of control. 'What have you become?'"

The 38-year-old said he didn't plan on killing his mother but was pushed to that point because she was provoking him.
On Monday, as a psychiatrist testified about Lee's traumatic upbringing and dependency on alcohol, Lee became agitated and had an outburst in the courtroom.

EMBED More News Videos

The fourth day of trial took place Monday for the Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his g



The psychiatrist, Dr. Moria Artigues, was testifying that Lee's fall from Wall Street and modeling led to a downward spiral into addiction.
She said he was void of feelings and pointed to the confession tape, where he "matter-of-factly" described killing his mom and girlfriend.

The trial saw chilling evidence Friday as prosecutors played video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to details of the December 2015 crime.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

His defense attorneys argue he did not plan to kill either of them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countytrialmurderhomicidewoman killedmother attacked
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Cary double murder trial: Psychiatrist analyzes Lee's childhood
Confession tape played during day 3 of double murder trial
Witnesses: Cary woman predicted own death before being strangled
Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in death of young mother of 7 in Fayetteville
3 men sought after assaulting, robbing Fayetteville man asleep in car
Tips sought in 24-year-old Durham cold cases
One year from REAL ID deadline, what you need to know
Raleigh nonprofit needs land after unexpected donation
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Show More
5-day report released after officer-involved shooting off US-64
Drought, high heat damaging NC's apple harvest
9-year-old boy accidentally wins 10K race
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
More TOP STORIES News