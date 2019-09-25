WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial is beginning for a Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015.
Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.
RELATED: Warrants reveal new details in Cary double murder
911 calls from Dec. 20, 2015 reveal Lee confessed to strangling the women in their homes.
911 call: Man confesses to mom, girlfriend's murders
"How did you do it?" the 911 dispatcher asked when Lee said he killed his mom nearly a week earlier.
"She came at me with a knife and then I ended up choking her," he said.
When asked about his girlfriend, Lee said, "My girlfriend was seeing someone else and lying to me and I ended up choking her too."
Lee said over the phone, officers would find his mother's body in her bathtub.
Search warrants show Cary police had to force their way into Christa Lee's bathroom where they found her fully clothed, lying in the bathtub with fresh ice scattered on and around her body.
"I am just destroyed about everything that went down and I want to turn myself in," Lee said when he called 911. "Give me the chair, whatever you need me to do. This is just a terrible tragedy that this happened."
On the same day Lee said he killed his mom, Cary police charged him with trespassing onto Time Warner Cable property in Morrisville and threatening to hurt a man who worked there with Hylton.
Hylton's friends told ABC11 she had just started dating her coworker and that Lee was jealous.
In November of that year, Lee was also charged with damaging Hylton's car.
Jury selection is currently going on for the trial and opening statements are expected to begin soon.
Trial begins for Cary man who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
TRIAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News