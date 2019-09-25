trial

Trial begins for Cary man who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial is beginning for a Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015.

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.

RELATED: Warrants reveal new details in Cary double murder

911 calls from Dec. 20, 2015 reveal Lee confessed to strangling the women in their homes.

911 call: Man confesses to mom, girlfriend's murders

"How did you do it?" the 911 dispatcher asked when Lee said he killed his mom nearly a week earlier.

"She came at me with a knife and then I ended up choking her," he said.

When asked about his girlfriend, Lee said, "My girlfriend was seeing someone else and lying to me and I ended up choking her too."

Lee said over the phone, officers would find his mother's body in her bathtub.

Search warrants show Cary police had to force their way into Christa Lee's bathroom where they found her fully clothed, lying in the bathtub with fresh ice scattered on and around her body.

"I am just destroyed about everything that went down and I want to turn myself in," Lee said when he called 911. "Give me the chair, whatever you need me to do. This is just a terrible tragedy that this happened."

On the same day Lee said he killed his mom, Cary police charged him with trespassing onto Time Warner Cable property in Morrisville and threatening to hurt a man who worked there with Hylton.

Hylton's friends told ABC11 she had just started dating her coworker and that Lee was jealous.

In November of that year, Lee was also charged with damaging Hylton's car.

Jury selection is currently going on for the trial and opening statements are expected to begin soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countytrialmurderhomicidewoman killedmother attacked
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
STAYUMBL driver pleads guilty to more charges in Wake County
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
Jury sides with author Nicholas Sparks in defamation trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, Sept. 25
Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo spaghetti models
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Show More
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
More TOP STORIES News