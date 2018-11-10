Cary mother charged in death of 6-month-old son

Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have charged a Cary mother in the death of her 5-month-old son.

On Sept. 18, Cary officers were called to Cheswick Place in response to a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found an infant boy unresponsive and being attended to by EMS personnel.

30-year-old Myechia Avery was said to have set her young child in his car seat next to her bed before she took a nap that day and when she woke up, he was on the floor unresponsive. The infant later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, police charged Avery with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the boy's death.

Avery is currently being transported to the Wake County Public Safety Center in Raleigh for processing.
