Cary police make arrest in string of home break-ins

Julian Anthony Belton Jr., Daron Diamante Cameron., Arthur Tanaka Dzikiti

CARY, NC --
The Cary Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a string of burglaries while continuing to seek additional suspects.

Police say Julian Anthony Belton Jr., 24, of Durham, has been arrested for 11 counts of felony breaking and entering regarding a string of burglaries in western parts of Cary.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating two additional Durham suspects: 22-year-old Arthur Tanaka Dzikiti and 25-year-old Daron Diamante Cameron.

Both suspects are wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to burglaries in Cary.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

Related article: After burglary, victimized Cary mom: I feel like I was targeted'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryCary
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News