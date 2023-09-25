String of early morning smash-and-grabs targets Cary businesses

No suspects have been taken into custody.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a string of smash-and-grabs along Cary Parkway hit at least four businesses Sunday morning.

Chinese #1 on Cary Parkway was hit just before 6 a.m. Owner Fanny Lin got the call shortly after that. The door was smashed, there was broken glass, and the person who broke in went straight for the register.

"All we take mostly is credit card, Apple Pay that's it. I mean we barely have any cash. What's the point of breaking in my store? It's nothing," Lin said.

Her register already had to be replaced because of a previous robbery. This time, they didn't take anything because she wasn't keeping cash there.

Just a few doors down, a similar situation happened at the SweeTea Boba Shop where someone backed up a truck, broke in, and went straight for the register all in just one minute.

ALSO SEE: 2 Rocky Mount officers injured, suspect arrested in chase that ended in crash

Further down Cary Parkway near Old Apex Road, a Subway sandwich shop, and the Bliss gas station were also hit.

Back at Chinese #1, Lin is now wondering if she should do what a neighboring store has done, posting in big letters there's no cash on hand.

"All I can say is I'm thankful nobody got hurt," she said.

At SweeTea they're also going completely card only for security.

Long lines of people were willing to step through the makeshift door and show the small business owners that the community has their back.

"There's more good people than bad and there are people who care for these local businesses and want to help support them," said one customer from Cary.

Cary Police told ABC11 they believe the cases are related given the time frame, and the crimes were similar in nature.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood