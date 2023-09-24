2 Rocky Mount officers injured, suspect arrested in chase that ended in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after a chase that left two officers injured early Sunday morning.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" in the 3100 block of West Gypsy Trail just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they noticed Bernard Lamont Ruth, 38, of Virginia, was under the influence of alcohol. Police said while officers were talking to Ruth, he placed the vehicle in drive and quickly drove away. One officer became trapped in Ruth's vehicle and was dragged a short distance before falling and injuring a shoulder. A second officer fell off balance when Ruth drove away and had cuts and scrapes.

Both officers then got back into their vehicles and attempted to catch up with Ruth on West Raleigh Boulevard. Before they could reach him, police said Ruth crashed into a house and was taken into custody.

After an investigation, officers found two weapons inside Ruth's vehicle.

The conditions of the officers who were injured have not been released.

"Our officers understand the risks associated with this profession, but they are always ready and prepared to respond when called upon. I'm thankful that both officers in this incident are going home today and a repeat criminal was taken off the streets." Police Chief Robert Hassell said in a release.

ALSO SEE: 1 person injured in shooting in Rocky Mount

Ruth is being charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee elude arrest, and several other traffic-related offenses.

He is being held at the Nash County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood