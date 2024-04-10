Case of bird Flu detected in North Carolina dairy herd, health department says

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The Bird flu has been detected in a dairy heard in North Carolina.

According to the FDA, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease of poultry that is highly contagious and often deadly in poultry. It is also known as bird or avian flu.

The department issued a statement Wednesday saying:

"The NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and the NC Department of Health and Human Services are in close communication on this matter. Both agencies believe the overall risk to the general public remains low. There are no concerns with the safety of the commercial milk supply at this time because products are pasteurized before entering the market. People should not consume or prepare food with raw or unpasteurized milk."

For more information about Avian Influenza visit here.