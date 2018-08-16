Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway

EMBED </>More Videos

William Jefferson was charged after a video showed him hitting speeds of 198 mph on US-1.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
One hundred ninety-eight miles per hour!

It's how fast a driver in Wake County got up to last month on US-1 near the Triangle Expressway.

William Jefferson, 22, was behind the wheel -- he has since been charged with street racing and reckless driving.



"It's one reason why I don't want my kids on the roads late at night," said Maryanne McAdams, a mother from of Holly Springs. "I don't have a driver yet --we're about a year away but it's that kind of stuff that makes me really nervous."

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said somebody sent them the seven-minute YouTube clip as part of a complaint.

The video shows Jefferson in his Dodge Challenger "Hellcat" driving nearly 130 mph over the speed limit on US-1. In addition, the video shows Jefferson take the car over 100 in a 40 mph zone.

The clip starts with the car doing "doughnuts" in a parking lot before moving to a clip of Jefferson with his hood open at a nearby Sheetz.

"I don't think that road is particularly dangerous but anybody going 198 mph and it's going to be particularly dangerous," McAdams said. "It's really a miracle that nobody was hurt or killed in that."

Jefferson has a clean record except for a few traffic violations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speed limitspeedingdodgestreet racingwake county newsmust-see videotriangle expresswayWake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Raleigh swim coach charged with sex crimes involving child
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
Hatteras fishermen reel in 13-foot hammerhead shark
Apex Friendship football seniors forge unique bond
New report shows popular breakfast foods tainted with weed killed ingredient
Show More
UNC's Roy Williams lands big-time recruit
Cumberland County man accused of breaking in, beating up homeowners
WCPSS to have bus driver for each route for first time in years
Raleigh Marriott employees accused of stealing 27 hotel TVs
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
More News