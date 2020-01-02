'I thank the Lord I'm here:' Durham woman lucky to be alive after celebratory gunfire comes through window

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilmetta Wheat wasn't sitting in her normal chair watching TV Tuesday night after it officially became 2020.

For that, she's thankful.

Right after midnight, she heard what she thought was "ice" coming through her bedroom skylight window-- except it was a bullet which proceeded to fall to the ground.

"I know it was not firecrackers-- it was definitely gunshots that's what I heard and it was very close," Wheat said. "It wasn't like in the distance: it was too close for comfort."

She had just dropped her daughter off for a New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Durham and was in her closet. Normally, she said she sits in the place where the bullet came down with the family's dog.

"She's always sitting there," said Suzan Smiles, Wilmetta's daughter, who rushed home after hearing the news. "My dog is always there and to see how close it was-if she had been sitting there, it would've injured her."

Wheat said she called police immediately after only to find that she was the third person to report "celebratory gunfire."

She filed a police report over the phone.

"It shouldn't be done in the city limits-- especially in a residential area it shouldn't be done," Wheat said. "It's crazy-- it's just crazy because what goes up has to come down."

Wheat has called her insurance company. Her HOA in Milan Woods has told her to let her neighbors know so they can check for shell casings in their backyards.

"It doesn't have to happen," Smiles said. it's just a lapse of judgment and people can definitely be injured in situations like this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamstray bulletgunsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meet the Triangle's first babies of 2020
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
Johnston Co. school leader details corruption, sexual harassment charges
Parking improvements to resume at RDU limiting spaces
More than 50k flood downtown Raleigh for acorn drop
Deer bursts through NC business glass door
2020 brings overhaul of North Carolina's sexual abuse laws
Show More
2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg to visit NC
18-year-old charged in NC mall shooting that killed 13-year-old girl
Durham residents rally for solutions amid carbon monoxide scare
1 seriously injured in stabbing at Motel 6
Family matriarch killed, likely by celebratory gunfire, was nurse
More TOP STORIES News