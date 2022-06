CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen died Thursday after drowning in Eastwood Lake in Chapel Hill.Chapel Hill officials responded to reports of a drowning around 2:30 p.m. Christian Poteat, 18, was taken to the hospital where he later died.According to the Chatham County School District, Poteat recently graduated from Northwood High School in Pittsboro, where he played football.