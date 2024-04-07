Chapel Hill Public Library named a finalist for 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service

It's one of the nation's highest honors given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Public Library is a top 15 finalist for the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

According to the Town of Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill Public Library serves over 60,000 cardholders and circulates over 1 million books and other materials annually.

I'm incredibly proud of our amazing Chapel Hill Public Library team, who work so hard to truly engage our entire community. Jess Anderson, Chapel Hill Mayor

Anderson has served many years on the Library Advisory Board.

"I know first-hand the difference it makes for all of us to have this innovative, community-driven organization in Chapel Hill," she said.

The National Medal winners will be announced in May.

The winning institutions will be honored during a National Medal Ceremony at The White House this summer.

