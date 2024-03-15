Wake County Public Libraries earns sensory inclusive certification

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Libraries is becoming the first library system in the state to earn a sensory-inclusive certification.

The system is making changes to make sure all visitors are welcomed and included, no matter their age or ability.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, or PTSD. To accommodate that the libraries will now have sensory-inclusive signage, weighted lap pads and bags with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and visual cue cards.

"Families won't have to plot out where they can go to have a smooth experience. They'll know that every time they go to a Wake County Public Library, there will be accessible features waiting for them. More importantly, there will be people ready to support them," said Wake County Commissioner Tara Waters.

All permanent library staff have earned the certification from Kulture City, a nonprofit recognized for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs.

Other venues in Raleigh, including the convention center and PNC Arena have also earned this certification.