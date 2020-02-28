abc11 together

Raleigh sanitation worker praised as 'hero' for helping 80-year-old man who fell and hit his head

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sanitation worker for the City of Raleigh is being praised as a hero for lending a helping hand to an 80-year-old man.

It happened in mid-January at a home on Charles McCoy's route. McCoy has been a solid waste collector for Raleigh for more than 20 years. But what happened that day was something completely new.

As he prepared to get back into his truck and continue his route, he heard a faint voice calling out for help.

"I sort of recognized the voice," McCoy said. "I was just looking around and trying to see where it was coming from and just happened to see him on the inside of his garage door."



Bill, a homeowner on McCoy's route, was lying on the garage floor with a bad gash across his head.

"He was bleeding pretty bad," McCoy said. "It kind of scared me. I immediately just got my phone out and called 911."

McCoy stayed with Bill until EMS arrived, an action that Bill's wife is calling heroic.

She penned a letter to the City of Raleigh commending McCoy's actions.

"Bill missed a step and fell headfirst on to the cement garage floor...I want you to know, if you don't know already, that Mr. McCoy does an excellent job as a service provider, but way beyond that, he is a caring, appreciative person. We will be ever grateful that he responded to Bill's call for help, lent his assistance in getting him to the Emergency Room and took the time to reach out on several occasions to see how Bill was doing."

McCoy said he was appreciative of the kind words written about him in the letter.



"I don't want to look at myself as a hero or anything. It's just they have been so kind to myself and other city workers that service their house," he said. "They're always making sure that they give us (something), whether it be a soda or gift during Christmas. I just wanted to do what I could to help."

In fact, it turns out Bill fell while taking a soda to McCoy.

WATCH: Charles McCoy discusses the incident with ABC11's Elaina Athans
EMBED More News Videos

Charles McCoy is praised as a 'hero' for helping an 80-year-old man who fell and hit his head.



ABC11 reached out to Bill and his wife who said they wanted the focus to be on McCoy and his kindness.

McCoy said he is happy to hear the kind words and would say the feelings of admiration are mutual.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleightrashgarbageherogood samaritanabc11 togethergood newsfeel goodsanitation worker
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
SPONSORED: ABC11 Class of 2020
Do you need help getting food? Click here
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News