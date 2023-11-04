NC child taken to hospital after being rescued from sinkhole at construction site in Lillington

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was taken to the hospital for treatment Friday evening after being removed from a sinkhole in Harnett County.

According to first responders, a 12-year-old was riding their bicycle in the dirt area of a new home site in Lillington on Day Song Court when he fell about five feet into a sinkhole.

Officials said the child was in the hole for almost three hours while yelling for help before other children in the area heard him and called for help.

It took the crew about 30 minutes to free the child who was then taken to the hospital.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

No details have been released on how the child got into the sinkhole.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream