Sampson County man charged with numerous child sex offenses

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clinton man is behind bars after being accused of numerous sex crimes involving a child.

On Thursday, The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said the case began when investigators received a complaint from the New Hanover County Department of Social Services regarding inappropriate sexual conduct with a girl younger than 16.

The report said the incident happened in Sampson County.

David Matthews Sampson County Sheriff's Office

After an investigation, deputies charged David Matthews, 46, of the 500 block of Pineview Road in Clinton with five counts of first-degree sex offense of child, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

Matthews was arrested on Wednesday and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said that because of the nature of the investigation, there are no further details.