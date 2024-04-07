Multiple people injured after car crashes into Fayetteville restaurant

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the Chipotle Mexican restaurant on Ramsey Street. When emergency officials arrived they found that a vehicle had driven into multiple windows on the side of the building.

Officials said one person inside the restaurant was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Several others inside were treated for what police said were minor injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for the vehicle involved in the crash.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE: Robeson County man wanted for attempted murder, considered armed, dangerous; sheriff says