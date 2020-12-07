Raleigh family raises, donates $26K worth of toys to Toys for Tots to honor son's memory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and father continue to honor the memory of their son 17 years after he died in a car crash.
Chris Groom was just 19 when he lost his life while driving into work.
At his funeral, his parents learned of a touching act of kindness he performed months earlier.
"The Christmas before he had asked our pastor to meet with him, and handed our pastor an envelope with some money in it. He said, 'I know that my family is going to have a great Christmas, but I know there are some kids out there who won't have a great Christmas. Will you go take this money and buy some toys for kids,'" Mike Groom recalled.
After learning of this donation, Chris' parents thought it only right to honor their son's giving heart by helping less fortunate children.
So they established the Chris Groom Memorial Fund. Every year they raise money and donate toys to Toys for Tots.
This year, they stepped it up, making a toy donation worth approximately $26,000.
"We know that families in our community and worldwide have bee hit so hard, and if there was ever a year that they needed a little something extra this year was definitely it," SuzanneGroom said.
