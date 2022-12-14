Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching for FedEx, UPS and USPS

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shopping deadlines. The last day for ground delivery is today if you use FedEx.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The clock is ticking to get your holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx two day deadline is December 21.

FedEx express overnight is Dec. 22.

FedEx same day is Dec. 23.

The U.S. Postal Service ground delivery is this upcoming Saturday the 17. Priority Mail Service deadline is Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express deadline Dec. 23.

UPS suggests getting an estimate from their website for their deadline.

The closer we get to Christmas the more expensive it will be to ship your packages.