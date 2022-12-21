Christmas Tree Farm lights up Texas Children's Hospital

Patients brighten their rooms at Texas Children's Hospital with specially decorated Christmas Trees

Houston, TX -- Christmas is for kids and that includes those who are patients during the holidays.

This year more than 200 trees were donated to the Christmas Tree Farm at Texas Children's Hospital.

The children and their parents picked out a specially decorated tree for their rooms.

The trees were donated by Harvey Construction along with J & J Flooring and designed by commercial decorators.

Each tree has a unique theme from the Astros to Disney characters to Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.

Texas Children's Assistant Director of Clinical Support Services Mary Tietjens knows how much it means.

"This Tree Farm experience brings magic to Texas Children's, it lights up the season, it brings joy and laughter and the opportunity for families to gather around the tree in their very on room" Tietjens said.