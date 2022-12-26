Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Triangle

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday? Here are some free options.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Christmas 2022 now in the rearview mirror, it's time to start packing up the holiday decorations.

Families who had a real Christmas tree may be looking to recycle it. Below are details on how and when that recycling can happen:

County parks like to use dried out, undecorated Christmas trees to create mulch for parks and trails.

You can donate yours by bringing them to designated waste and recycling centers during business hours through Jan. 22.

Recycling centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Garner - 10505 Old Stage Road

Apex - 6120 Old Smithfield Road

Raleigh - 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road

Wendell - 5051 Wendell Boulevard

Parks open from 8 a.m. to sunset

Blue Jay Point - 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road

Green Hills - 9300 Deponie Drive

Harris Lake - 2112 County Park Drive

Lake Crabtree - 1400 Aviation Parkway

Free tree disposal will not start in Durham until January.

Curbside tree collections will take place from Jan. 2 through Feb. 3. Current yard waste customers just need to place their tree at the curb on their normal pickup day.

Remember that all trees must be cut in half if they're taller than 6 feet. Also remove all decorations from the tree and make sure it is not inside any type of bag.

If you'd instead like to drop off your tree, you can do so from Jan. 2 - Feb. 4 at 2115 E. Club Blvd. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays or at the following city park drop off locations from 7 a.m - 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 or 28: