WakeMed and Cigna negotiations end, new 2-year contract inked: 'Uninterrupted care'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of negotiations, WakeMed and Cigna announced Friday they have agreed on a contract. The agreement comes as the current contract is set to expire on January 1, 2024.

Instead, a new 2-year contract will start on January 1. The contract will provide in-network access to WakeMed providers for all Cigna commercial plans and Marketplace Exchange (Individual and Family Plan) members.

According to a news release from WakeMed, the new contract provides Cigna members with in-network access to WakeMed's growing network of high-value health care services, including all hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, 210 PET Imaging, and specialty care physicians. WakeMed Primary Care providers remain in-network under a separate contract.

WakeMed said this after the contract was signed: "The well-being of our patients and the community we serve will always be our priority, and this new agreement protects access to care while removing unfair burdens that had been placed on our patients. We are very pleased that we were able to come to a reasonable, equitable agreement with Cigna that ensures uninterrupted care for our valued patients."

ABC11 reported earlier this month that during the negotiations, WakeMed sent out warning letters informing patients that their insurance may not be accepted in the new year if a deal is not reached.

This was particularly alarming for people who are pregnant and expecting to give birth in 2024.

"It frightens me that my options for care in Wake County have been significantly reduced," one patient told ABC11.

Unified Women's Healthcare is one medical group trying to ease fears about the situation. The group recommends that patients wait for now -- do not cancel future appointments. Instead, wait to see how this negotiation plays out. In the meantime, Unified Women's Healthcare is working to formally request a plan be made to allow Cigna patients continuity of care through their delivery, if the negotiations fail.

But the potential change affects more than just pregnant people. Raleigh resident Mike Maul said the change is brutal for anyone living in Wake County.

"I sort of feel like I'm a pawn," he said.

Maul mostly uses WakeMed and worries in an emergency situation, he would be have to drive farther away to stay in-network or pay an out-of-pocket premium to continue going to his current doctors.

"If I wanted to use WakeMed, I wouldn't be able to. That would probably more than double the healthcare costs," said Maul.