Negotiations between the hospital system and the insurance giant are still underway.

Cigna health insurance may not be accepted at WakeMed in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There could be a major health care shake-up in the Triangle starting January 1st.

Cigna patients could have their insurance blocked by WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

The two companies are negotiating a new agreement now, and WakeMed has sent out warning letters informing patients that their insurance may not be accepted in the new year if a deal is not reached.

This is particularly alarming for people who are pregnant and expecting to give birth in 2024.

"It frightens me that my options for care in Wake County have been significantly reduced," one patient told ABC11.

Unified Women's Healthcare is one medical group trying to ease fears about the situation. The group recommends that patients wait for now -- do not cancel future appointments. Instead, wait to see how this negotiation plays out. In the meantime, Unified Women's Healthcare is working to formally request a plan be made to allow Cigna patients continuity of care through their delivery, if the negotiations fail.

But the potential change affects more than just pregnant people. Raleigh resident Mike Maul said the change is brutal for anyone living in Wake County.

"I sort of feel like I'm a pawn," he said.

Maul mostly uses WakeMed and worries in an emergency situation, he would be have to drive farther away to stay in-network or pay an out-of-pocket premium to continue going to his current doctors.

"If I wanted to use WakeMed, I wouldn't be able to. That would probably more than double the healthcare costs," said Maul.

ABC11 requested both companies give an idea of how many Cigna customers use WakeMed. Neither company complied with our request.

Cigna said in a statement, "Our goal is to keep health care affordable for our clients and customers especially as they are managing rising prices due to inflation."

WakeMed said its working to come to agreeable terms and asking for "reimbursement that is fair and equitable, as compared to the market and what they are paying other hospitals for the same care."