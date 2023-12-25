Christmas Day event at City Market offers food, clothing, entertainment: 'Giving from your heart'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people lined up along East Martin Street as part of an annual event providing free food and clothing for those in need.

"It takes an army to do this, and I have an army," said organizer Mary Brown.

Brown has been holding the gathering for about 20 years, working with an array of donors, volunteers, and local businesses who all pitch in.

"Sometimes when people pay their bills, (if) they're living on a fixed income, they just don't have Christmas dinners and they can't buy their kid's stuff. So that's where we fill in the gap," said Brown.

This year, Patrick McNair with Mobile Access Games set up his truck in City Market, offering a space for kids to play video games and use a VR headset.

"To me, it's dual-fold. Making sure that they understand that people out here care about their interests, making sure they are having a great time today for Christmas, but just taking a breath and something that they just don't normally get a chance to experience," said Brown.

Tinina Wiliams attended for the first time this year with her family.

"It's pretty cool and nice that you have the everybody is willing to give out free food," said Williams.

"To me, Christmas means helping people and giving from your heart," added Brown.