City of Raleigh provides resources for new homebuyers at affordable housing Open House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a thousand turned out to the Affordable Housing Open House event in Raleigh Saturday morning before the doors opened. Many were there to learn about local housing resources and programs.

The assistant city manager, Evan Raleigh, told ABC11 they planned to open their doors at 9 a.m. but opened earlier after seeing the crowd.

"I think the response that we got really highlights the need that's out there in the community for opportunities like this, for this kind of information to be pushed out," Raleigh said.

The event comes as the City of Raleigh committed to creating thousands of affordable housing units by 2026. Saturday's event included information, from down payment assistance to home repairs, and more.

"It's a laundry list. If you're a person who's a first-time homebuyer, maybe you need some down payment assistance, we have a down payment assistance program for first time homebuyers that may be of low income," assistant city manager Evan Raleigh said. "If you may be an existing homeowner, that is struggling to make repairs on your home because of income limitations, we have a limited repair program that can help you make repairs to major systems in your home."

The city says they are committed to creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026.